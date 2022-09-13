WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Marty Jannetty Hospitalized With Ankle Problems Again

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Marty Jannetty has taken to his official Facebook account to reveal to fans that he is back in the hospital with ankle issues.

"I'm very proud to say that ankle right there it's just slightly damaged from all them years of putting my foot in people's rear end otherwise called ass and jumping off top ropes to the floor not just into the ring but to the floor and I'm very proud to say I'll do it again right now I ain't scared well wait a minute swaggy just looked at me and extended is claws which means don't you even try oh well it was a fun thought."

Jannetty has been dealing with ankle issues throughout his wrestling career, and even underwent surgery back in 2020.

Jannetty said in June of last year that he was fixed up, and hadn't eliminated the possibility of an in-ring return.

We here at WNS wish Marty a speedy recovery. Get well soon, dude.

