WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Hannibal Explains His Side Of The Story Following Intergender Assault Allegations

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Hannibal Explains His Side Of The Story Following Intergender Assault Allegations

Earlier in the week, we reported about Devon "Hannibal" Nicholson being arrested following allegations of assaulting a woman, which you can read about here.

Responding in a video on YouTube, Hannibal had this to say:

"Unfortunately, a situation has come up that there is a lot of people that are trying to make me guilty until proven innocent. Unfortunately, a bad situation happened with a girl that I was dating. One thing that nobody is reporting on is the girl actually also has five charges against her for assaulting me with a weapon, uttering threats to me, destroying my property, and causing me bodily harm. There are two sides to the story and she's already had one court appearance. She has another one in October. I'm going to leave it up to the courts. It's not a matter of public opinion. It's a matter for the courts to decide. It's an unfortunate situation. I've never been in a situation like this before where I've had to deal with a partner attacking me. It's just unfortunate. I can't say anything more than that. I wish her the best, but it's now a matter for the courts."

You can watch the video below.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #hannibal

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78432/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer