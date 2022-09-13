Hannibal Explains His Side Of The Story Following Intergender Assault Allegations

Earlier in the week, we reported about Devon "Hannibal" Nicholson being arrested following allegations of assaulting a woman, which you can read about here.

Responding in a video on YouTube, Hannibal had this to say:

"Unfortunately, a situation has come up that there is a lot of people that are trying to make me guilty until proven innocent. Unfortunately, a bad situation happened with a girl that I was dating. One thing that nobody is reporting on is the girl actually also has five charges against her for assaulting me with a weapon, uttering threats to me, destroying my property, and causing me bodily harm. There are two sides to the story and she's already had one court appearance. She has another one in October. I'm going to leave it up to the courts. It's not a matter of public opinion. It's a matter for the courts to decide. It's an unfortunate situation. I've never been in a situation like this before where I've had to deal with a partner attacking me. It's just unfortunate. I can't say anything more than that. I wish her the best, but it's now a matter for the courts."

You can watch the video below.