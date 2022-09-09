Hannibal Arrested For Assaulting A Woman

PWInsider is reporting that Devon Nicholson, known to wrestling fans as Hannibal, was arrested for assaulting a woman last month.

Hannibal will stand trial on October 12th in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The independent wrestler has been in jail since his arrest and had a bail hearing this morning at the Ontario Court of Justice. He has since been released under the supervision of his parents. Hannibal will either have to stay with them or contact them daily. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim, and has a nightly curfew.

The incident likely happened between August 20th, when he was in Kingston with his girlfriend (according to his Youtube account) and August 29th, when he was listed on the court docket. This comes in the wake of the incident we reported earlier (embedded below) where Hannibal stabbed a referee with a spike during an event in Texas, causing a torn artery.

The spot was allegedly planned but Hannibal was accused of going too far with it.

We will keep you updated on the situation as it develops.