Potential SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW [September 12th, 2022]

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Some potential spoilers are out for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW.

PWInsider is reporting that Chad Gable is currently scheduled to face Johnny Gargano on tonight’s show.

Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.

In addition, the site is reporting that there is discussions about Seth Rollins challenging for the United States Championship, currently held by Bobby Lashley.

RAW airs live tonight from Portland, Oregon on USA Network.