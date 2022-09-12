WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Potential SPOILERS For Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW [September 12th, 2022]

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

Some potential spoilers are out for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW.

PWInsider is reporting that Chad Gable is currently scheduled to face Johnny Gargano on tonight’s show.

Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.

In addition, the site is reporting that there is discussions about Seth Rollins challenging for the United States Championship, currently held by Bobby Lashley.

RAW airs live tonight from Portland, Oregon on USA Network.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
