Karrion Kross Reveals Why He Hasn't Gone After Roman Reigns Yet

Karrion Kross was recently a guest on El Brunch, where he revealed what his goals were when he first joined the main roster of WWE.

“When I was leaving NXT the first time and coming to the main roster, my goal was to compete against Roman Reigns. I wanted to be very careful about how I would talk about them publicly, because sometimes when you say what you want to do publicly it will never happen. People would ask me, ‘Do you wanna wrestle Goldberg? Do you wanna wrestle Brock Lesnar? Do you wanna wrestle Bray Wyatt? Drew McIntyre? Randy Orton?’ Yes, across the boards, but I would never ever talk about Roman Reigns. I didn’t want him to know I was coming.”

On his return: