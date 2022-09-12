WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Karrion Kross Reveals Why He Hasn't Gone After Roman Reigns Yet

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

Karrion Kross was recently a guest on El Brunch, where he revealed what his goals were when he first joined the main roster of WWE.

“When I was leaving NXT the first time and coming to the main roster, my goal was to compete against Roman Reigns. I wanted to be very careful about how I would talk about them publicly, because sometimes when you say what you want to do publicly it will never happen. People would ask me, ‘Do you wanna wrestle Goldberg? Do you wanna wrestle Brock Lesnar? Do you wanna wrestle Bray Wyatt? Drew McIntyre? Randy Orton?’ Yes, across the boards, but I would never ever talk about Roman Reigns. I didn’t want him to know I was coming.”

On his return:

“At the time I thought that I would naturally just get there. So this time coming back, immediately going towards my original goal to compete against him, I feel very, very good about this. This is exactly where I want to be.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. Weighs In On Karrion Kross' WWE Return

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the recent WWE return of Karrion Kross on the latest episode of his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast. During th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 10, 2022 04:42PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #karrion kross

