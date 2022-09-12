Mark Henry Reveals How Disputes Were Settled Between Wrestlers Backstage In The "Old School" Days

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about how veterans used to handle disputes in the past days of pro wrestling drama.

“I liked the old school version. Paul Boesch used to move all the furniture out of the way. Put the guys in a room and say, ‘Okay, you can settle it with your fists, or you can pull a couple of these chairs up. Sit down and talk about it. But if you do get into it physically, the one that loses, you’re out of here.’ I like that because 9 times out of 10 the guys usually just pulled chairs up and was like, ‘Man, what the hell?’ They talked it out.”

“Then they come out of the room shaking hands. like, ‘Well man that was a misunderstanding?’ ‘Well, you should have said that, we should have talked about this before,’ But prior, these dick swinging contests make the boys fight each other. You have to be able to put all your prideful things aside. Talk about it and get it out of the way.”