WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mark Henry's Son Jacob Wants To Become A Pro Wrestler--- In A Few Years, At Least

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 09, 2022

Mark Henry's Son Jacob Wants To Become A Pro Wrestler--- In A Few Years, At Least

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Abe Kanan, where he spoke about his son Jacob possibly entering the world of professional wrestling.

“He’s got a life plan already. He’s going to go to college, he wants to graduate college first of all. He would say, ‘I want to go, I want to graduate. And once I graduate college, I’d like to play in the NFL — maybe four to six or seven years so I could get pension,’ which is very smart. And he said, ‘Then I want to retire early enough so I can come and wrestle.”

On his son's desire to wrestle:

“Oh my god, that’s — his whole objective is to get to where he’s, you know, seven years out of pro sports, you don’t have to worry about money. And he can just go and do what he loves to do, and he wants to wrestle. And I’m gonna tell you, I don’t think that he has to play sports. You talk about being a CEO. He’s gonna be a broadcast journalism major, he wants to be Bryant Gumbel.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #mark henry #jacob henry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78363/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer