Mark Henry's Son Jacob Wants To Become A Pro Wrestler--- In A Few Years, At Least

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Abe Kanan, where he spoke about his son Jacob possibly entering the world of professional wrestling.
“He’s got a life plan already. He’s going to go to college, he wants to graduate college first of all. He would say, ‘I want to go, I want to graduate. And once I graduate college, I’d like to play in the NFL — maybe four to six or seven years so I could get pension,’ which is very smart. And he said, ‘Then I want to retire early enough so I can come and wrestle.”
On his son's desire to wrestle:
“Oh my god, that’s — his whole objective is to get to where he’s, you know, seven years out of pro sports, you don’t have to worry about money. And he can just go and do what he loves to do, and he wants to wrestle. And I’m gonna tell you, I don’t think that he has to play sports. You talk about being a CEO. He’s gonna be a broadcast journalism major, he wants to be Bryant Gumbel.”
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com