Mark Henry's Son Jacob Wants To Become A Pro Wrestler--- In A Few Years, At Least

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Abe Kanan, where he spoke about his son Jacob possibly entering the world of professional wrestling.

“He’s got a life plan already. He’s going to go to college, he wants to graduate college first of all. He would say, ‘I want to go, I want to graduate. And once I graduate college, I’d like to play in the NFL — maybe four to six or seven years so I could get pension,’ which is very smart. And he said, ‘Then I want to retire early enough so I can come and wrestle.”

On his son's desire to wrestle: