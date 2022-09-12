Steve Austin Gives His Thoughts On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Career

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of FamerSteve Austin discussed the career of Brock Lesnar:

“Love Brock Lesnar. That guy’s been in the game forever. He tried to make pro football. He never really played a whole lot of football. A couple times All-American in wrestling. Almost makes the football team, the Minnesota Vikings. Then he says hey, I’m gonna go fight in the UFC and becomes the UFC Heavyweight Champion and then gets back into the business. He’s still, after over 20 years, the biggest draw, him in Roman [Reigns], in the business today. So Brock Lesnar has had one of the most amazing, different runs, in the history of the business and no one will ever do it like Brock Lesnar has done it, whether it’s Suplex City or in the Octagon, or whatever it is Brock is doing. That baby face run he had right before Wrestlemania 38, when you have this big mass of an alpha male and he shows that vulnerability and people just clamor to him. So just a charismatic force of nature.”