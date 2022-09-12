WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has No Imminent Creative Plans For RAW Superstar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2022

Veer Mahaan's push has been halted. 

Prior to Triple H taking over as head of creative, WWE was hyping the arrival of Veer Mahaan on the flagship brand. Once he arrived, WWE had him destroy all his opponents, including Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

In regards to his future, according to Fightful Select, they note, "there aren't significant imminent creative plans for Veer as of right now."

Veer has only made one appearance on RAW since June.

Tags: #wwe #veer mahaa #raw

