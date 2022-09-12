WWE Has No Imminent Creative Plans For RAW Superstar

Veer Mahaan's push has been halted.

Prior to Triple H taking over as head of creative, WWE was hyping the arrival of Veer Mahaan on the flagship brand. Once he arrived, WWE had him destroy all his opponents, including Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

In regards to his future, according to Fightful Select, they note, "there aren't significant imminent creative plans for Veer as of right now."

Veer has only made one appearance on RAW since June.

Read more WWE news: