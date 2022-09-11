WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Freddie Prinze Jr Reveals WWE Clash At The Castle Wasn't Supposed To Have It's Ending Be On The Air

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 11, 2022

Freddie Prinze Jr Reveals WWE Clash At The Castle Wasn't Supposed To Have It's Ending Be On The Air

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. gave some insight on the odd end to WWE Clash At The Castle.

“The end of the match was weird because they forgot to say cut. I know this for a fact — I asked a couple of people. They left the feed running and all of a sudden Drew McIntyre was feeling good, Tyson Fury came out to the ring, and they sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ [he meant ‘American Pie’] after a loss. It was so weird.”

Co-host Jeff Dye added that the ending of the match “felt like some weird house show.”

“It was so corny and so stupid. And it made Fury and McIntyre look weird and unusual after a big loss like that."

