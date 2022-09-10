Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future, Reveals What's Next For Her

Sasha Banks was recently interviewed on the Ahch to Radio: A Star Wars Podcast during which she discussed her future, saying that she’s "creating so much" right now.

“There is so much that I’m creating right now. It’s all under an umbrella. I’m an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I’m doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that’s something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music. I don’t know if that’s the number one next thing because acting…there are a lot of things coming up acting right now. I’m really starting to focus my mind around music and the music realm and being kind of a director in that space of creating a musical video piece,” she said.