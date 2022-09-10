Backstage Reportedly "Extremely Happy" Following Changes In WWE Management

During the most recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip podcast, D-Von Dudley, now a WWE backstage producer revealed that most people backstage are happy following the change in management in WWE:

“With this new regime, with Triple H and Stephanie (McMahon), which I’m extremely happy about. I think everything is happy. Just for the simple fact that, we’re all happy with what Vince (McMahon) did for 50 years plus, but sometimes, with every company and new whatever it is, it’s always good for fresh and new ideas. Triple H brings that.

“We’re not discounting what Vince did for the past 50 years. Sometimes, you need a little change and I’m happy about that. With all that going on right now, the responsibility for me has picked up a little bit and I’m happy about that because I get to do my ideas and me and Hunter have a good relationship.

“Him and Stephanie both, when I had my stroke two years ago, Stephanie left me a message on my answering machine telling me, ‘I heard you’re doing well and everything is good, but I want to make sure you’re doing great. I want to hear it out of your mouth and not anybody else’s.’

“Of course, I heard that message and it made me feel a little special. Just for the simple fact that she and Hunter didn’t have to do that, but they were very concerned about me. You could say, am I a Hunter guy? Yes. Am I a Vince McMahon guy? Yes. Am I Paul Heyman guy? Yeah. All those guys have done well with me, which is why I love working for WWE.”