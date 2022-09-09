WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER For The Main Event Of Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2022

PWInsider is reporting a spoiler for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

In the main event of the broadcast, Drew McIntyre is scheduled to wrestle Solo Sikoa, which will be Solo’s main roster in-ring debut. Sikoa is the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Solo made his main roster debut at the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view when he helped his cousin Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over McIntyre. 

This match will join the following announced by WWE:

- Braun Strowman to appear

- Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match will take place with the winner challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan for the title at the Extreme Rules

- Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford and Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla vs. Angel & Humberto and MMM’s ma.cé and mån.sôör in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Tags: #wwe #smackdown

