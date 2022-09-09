SPOILER For The Main Event Of Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

PWInsider is reporting a spoiler for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

In the main event of the broadcast, Drew McIntyre is scheduled to wrestle Solo Sikoa, which will be Solo’s main roster in-ring debut. Sikoa is the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Solo made his main roster debut at the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view when he helped his cousin Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over McIntyre.

This match will join the following announced by WWE:

- Braun Strowman to appear

- Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match will take place with the winner challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan for the title at the Extreme Rules



- Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford and Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla vs. Angel & Humberto and MMM’s ma.cé and mån.sôör in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

