WWE Superstar Returns Tonight On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2022

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the return of a WWE Superstar who has been off television for a while.

WWE has announced that Lacey Evans will feature in the Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match. The winner will challenge for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Evans joins Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li in the match.

Evans has been off television since the July 1 episode of SmackDown.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown

