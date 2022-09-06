WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Anthony Bowens Reveals His Thoughts On CM Punk

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 06, 2022

Anthony Bowens recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where the topic of the ongoing CM Punk / AEW locker room controversy was brought up.

Bowens had this to say:

“I have a great relationship with Punk. He was here a couple weeks in, I barely knew him at the time, and he just had wrestled a match, and he was taking the time out to pull Dante and I to his trailer to do tape study. He’s been a resource since he’s came. So I think he’s been a good asset to the company, especially from an analytical point of view too, from all the money that he brings in and the ratings and such.”

CM Punk continues to be a polarizing figure in professional wrestling, and this ongoing situation is no different.

The latest update on the Punk / AEW situation can be read below.

CM Punk Backstage Fight Has Led To "Pending Legal Issues" After AEW All Out

Following CM Punk making a number of damming comments about AEW’s EVPs during the post-All Out media scrum, and this leading to a back [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 06, 2022 07:48AM

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk #anthony bowens

