Anthony Bowens Reveals His Thoughts On CM Punk

Anthony Bowens recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where the topic of the ongoing CM Punk / AEW locker room controversy was brought up.
Bowens had this to say:
“I have a great relationship with Punk. He was here a couple weeks in, I barely knew him at the time, and he just had wrestled a match, and he was taking the time out to pull Dante and I to his trailer to do tape study. He’s been a resource since he’s came. So I think he’s been a good asset to the company, especially from an analytical point of view too, from all the money that he brings in and the ratings and such.”
CM Punk continues to be a polarizing figure in professional wrestling, and this ongoing situation is no different.
The latest update on the Punk / AEW situation can be read below.
