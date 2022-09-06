CM Punk Backstage Fight Has Led To "Pending Legal Issues" After AEW All Out

Following CM Punk making a number of damming comments about AEW’s EVPs during the post-All Out media scrum, and this leading to a backstage physical altercation there are now reports that legal action could be taken.

A number of reports note that Punk’s trainer Ace Steel allegedly threw a chair, bit, and pulled hair during the altercation.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the situation is not a work and nobody is allowed to talk of it:

“Nobody’s allowed to talk or wants to talk because there’s pending legal issues based on what happened. It is not a work at all, and you don’t have legal issues and police officers run in there [if it’s a work]. It’s not a work. “There’s a lot of legal situations involved, and it can be very messy, and I think that’s one of the reasons why no-one in AEW is allowed to talk about it. From a company standpoint, obviously no-one is talking, but they’re gonna have to at some point.”

