WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CM Punk Backstage Fight Has Led To "Pending Legal Issues" After AEW All Out

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 06, 2022

CM Punk Backstage Fight Has Led To "Pending Legal Issues" After AEW All Out

Following CM Punk making a number of damming comments about AEW’s EVPs during the post-All Out media scrum, and this leading to a backstage physical altercation there are now reports that legal action could be taken.

A number of reports note that Punk’s trainer Ace Steel allegedly threw a chair, bit, and pulled hair during the altercation.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the situation is not a work and nobody is allowed to talk of it:

“Nobody’s allowed to talk or wants to talk because there’s pending legal issues based on what happened. It is not a work at all, and you don’t have legal issues and police officers run in there [if it’s a work]. It’s not a work.

“There’s a lot of legal situations involved, and it can be very messy, and I think that’s one of the reasons why no-one in AEW is allowed to talk about it. From a company standpoint, obviously no-one is talking, but they’re gonna have to at some point.”

Read more AEW news:

CM Punk Reportedly Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation

New details are emerging in regards to what happened last night after CM Punk's comments during the AEW All Out media scrum. Reporter Steve [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 05, 2022 02:43PM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #aew #all out #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78302/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer