Vince Russo Blasts Braun Strowman’s WWE Return As "Horrible Booking"

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has blasted Braun Strowman’s return which took place on Monday's RAW on USA Network.

Strowman made his return during the #1 Contendership Fatal Four Way Match. He attacked Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios, and the security who tried to stop him wreck havoc.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Russo believed WWE needed to create more of a moment:

“Horrible, horrible, horrible booking. You’re gonna bring back a guy after so long and he’s gonna lay out tag teams that nobody cares about anymore. “They could have created a moment for Braun to return with impact that would’ve blown the roof off the place. This was not it. I could’ve cared less if he laid out eight tag teams. What does that mean?”

Read more WWE news: