Braun Strowman Says He'll Be on SmackDown on Friday Night

After making his shocking return to WWE during tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, former WWE Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman has announced that he will also be appearing on this Friday night's edition of SmackDown.
"I will see you all this Friday night on #SmackDown!"— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
What's next for Braun Strowman?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DVGvKqx67H
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (September 5, 2022)
The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Hall of Famer Ed [...]— Caylon Knox Sep 05, 2022 08:20PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com