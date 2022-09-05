WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Braun Strowman Says He'll Be on SmackDown on Friday Night

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 05, 2022

After making his shocking return to WWE during tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, former WWE Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman has announced that he will also be appearing on this Friday night's edition of SmackDown.

Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #smackdown #wwe on fox #braun strowman

