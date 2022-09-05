Braun Strowman Returns to WWE on Monday Night RAW, Destroys Everybody in Sight!

Former WWE Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman made his return to WWE on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

During a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match, "The Monster Among Men" marched his way to the ring and completely destroyed all of the competitors in the match!

Results from Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Tag Team Contendership Fatal 4-Way Match: the Street Profits vs the New Day vs the Alpha Academy vs Los Lotharios

We return from the break and get entrances for our four teams, with commentary praising each team as being worthy of the shot against our Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the Uso's. The bell rings and we're going with a two-man in the ring tag format. The first team to get a pin or submission gets the win and you can tag in anyone from any team. We start with Xavier Woods of the New Day and Angel Garza of Los Lotharios. Both men impress in an athletic display of move and counter move, culminating with Angel ripping off his pants--old school Garza--and tags in Kofi Kingston! Both New Day members are legal! They shake hands and circle, ready to spar. Suddenly Kofi and Woods attempt to pin each other; the other teams realize that would hand the title shot to the New Day and everyone hits the ring, brawling us to another break! We return and teams change frequently, making it very easy to lose track for both the commentary team, ref and the viewer. We wind up with Gable and Ford in the ring; Gable attempts a German Suplex but Ford rolls through and counters with one of his own. Dawkins hits the ring and the Profits double-team Gable. Otis makes the save, drags Gable to the corner, and tags himself in. He picks up Ford but Garza hits a Superkick to Otis! Ford & Garza work together to beat up Xavier Woods, oddly, and both men climb the ropes. Everyone joins in and we have Woods & Garza attempting to Superplex Woods; on the other side of the ring, Humberto Carrillo, Angelo Dawkins and get involved in a double-team spot. Otis hits a splash drop, but fails to pick up the win when Kofi hits a double foot stomp out of nowhere! There are bodies everywhere and we head to break!

We return and Jimmy Smith on commentary informs us that the Alpha Academy's had a stretch of luck through the break. But the jinx is real; no sooner are the words said by Smith, than Ford counters an Otis move into a powerbomb! Ford begins to climb the ropes and is attacked by Los Lotharios. The New Day get involved, leading to Los Lotharios wiping out the New Day with a moonsault! Gable enters the fray and slaps an ankle lock on Montez Ford! Before Ford can tap, they're interrupted by a roar and out comes Braun Strowman! The crowd flips out and Strowman makes his way out wearing red jeans-like vinyl tights, a shaved head, and looks great. He easily begins laying out everyone. Finally Security hits the ring and Strowman lays them out, too. The crowd loves it all and roar with the big man when he uses a powerbomb to lay out yet another member of security! Strowman gestures a circle in the air and it's time for the Strowman Express! Strowman trips up by Gable and continues past, ramming Otis through the barricade! Braun begins to destroy the teams at the ringside area, clearing the commentary table top off! Strowman picks up Angelo Dawkins like a doll and hits a running powerslam through the commentary table! Strowman flexes and the crowd roars more! Strowman enters the ring--is Nicholas nearby? Braun plays up to the crowd, encouraging their cheers before posing on the turnbuckles to roar yet again. We head to break!