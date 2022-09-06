WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another WWE Superstar Have Been Given His Full Name Back

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 06, 2022

Another WWE Superstar has received his first name back.

During a backstage segment on Monday's RAW with The Miz, Ciampa was once again referred to as Tommaso Ciampa. It's the latest name change since Triple H took charge of creative.

He joins Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza, among others to receive original names back.

