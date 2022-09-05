CM Punk Reportedly Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation

New details are emerging in regards to what happened last night after CM Punk's comments during the AEW All Out media scrum.

Reporter Steve Muehlhausen has revealed that Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) confronted Punk about what he said during the scrum and then punches were thrown by Punk to at least one of them. This went down as Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were taking questions from the media with Tony Khan. Security rushed from the scrum to deal with the unfolding situation. Here is what Muehlhausen said:

"Sources: There was an altercation between CM Punk and The Young Bucks early Monday. The Bucks confronted Punk about his comments at the scrum. It did get physical with Punk throwing punches at least one member of The Bucks. A number intervened to separate everyone. More 2 come"

