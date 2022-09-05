WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CM Punk Reportedly Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2022

CM Punk Reportedly Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation

New details are emerging in regards to what happened last night after CM Punk's comments during the AEW All Out media scrum.

Reporter Steve Muehlhausen has revealed that Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) confronted Punk about what he said during the scrum and then punches were thrown by Punk to at least one of them. This went down as Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were taking questions from the media with Tony Khan. Security rushed from the scrum to deal with the unfolding situation. Here is what Muehlhausen said:

"Sources: There was an altercation between CM Punk and The Young Bucks early Monday. The Bucks confronted Punk about his comments at the scrum. It did get physical with Punk throwing punches at least one member of The Bucks. A number intervened to separate everyone. More 2 come"

Read more on this story:

Top AEW Names Threatening To Walk Out Over CM Punk's All Out Media Scrum Comments

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that sources have told him that some very important names were "pissed off and threatening to walk o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 05, 2022 05:47AM


Tags: #aew #cm punk #the young buck #matt jackson #nick jackson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78291/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer