Top AEW Names Threatening To Walk Out Over CM Punk's All Out Media Scrum Comments

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that sources have told him that some very important names were "pissed off and threatening to walk out of All Elite Wrestling over CM Punk's comments at the media scrum for Sunday's All 2022 pay-per-view.

Fightful Select has revealed The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were extremely unhappy at Punk targeting them and are ready to walk.

Punk made some extremely damming comments during the scrum addressing the Colt Cabana rumors and noting he has nothing to do with him not being on AEW television. Additionally, Punk slammed "Hangman" Adam Page for "going into business for himself" last year.

Punk then went on to note the AEW EVP's The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are spreading lies about him in the media. Sapp did note that "Obviously at this stage, we have to be cognizant of a possible work."

The media scrum can be watched below, you'll also Toni Storm, make an interesting remark about Thunder Rosa claiming to be hurt, and Chris Jericho, who talks about what he said at the mandatory company meeting.