WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📺 WATCH: Security Seen Running Toward Alleged Talent Fight Following AEW All Out

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2022

📺 WATCH: Security Seen Running Toward Alleged Talent Fight Following AEW All Out

A video has emerged of AEW security running to seemingly break up a reported on fight that took place backstage following the All Out 2022 media scrum.

During the scrum something is alleged to have gone down backstage between talent. Following CM Punk’s appearance and controvesial comments a report from Fightful notes that there was "some sort of skirmish" backstage involving the Elite, Punk and Ace Steel.

Additionally, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer are reporting that sources have told them there was an altercation backstage, and a security guard at the scrum ran toward the altercation. The moment was seemingly caught on camera and posted on Twitter as seen below:

Alvarez said: “Apparently there was an altercation after (Punk) left the press conference. He was obviously very mad, and we had multiple, multiple sources state that there was an altercation. I wasn’t there, I don’t know everything that happened, but many people said that there was an altercation with Punk and the Young Bucks. I don’t know who else was there, but it happened, and everybody knew about it, and a security guard did in fact go running out of the press conference.

“I would presume that there were people that did the press conference that knew this had happened, but Tony Khan did not know that it had happened because Tony Khan did not have his phone and nobody told him until after.”

Meltzer said: “There was a melee. Whatever that word means.”

Read more AEW news:

Tony Khan Wasn't Thrilled About Being The "Third Show" Of This Past Weekend

Tony Khan was one of many names during Sunday's post-AEW All Out media scrum with something noteworthy to say, his comments directed at WWE. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 05, 2022 06:02AM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #aew #all out #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78284/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer