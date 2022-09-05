📺 WATCH: Security Seen Running Toward Alleged Talent Fight Following AEW All Out

A video has emerged of AEW security running to seemingly break up a reported on fight that took place backstage following the All Out 2022 media scrum.

During the scrum something is alleged to have gone down backstage between talent. Following CM Punk’s appearance and controvesial comments a report from Fightful notes that there was "some sort of skirmish" backstage involving the Elite, Punk and Ace Steel.

Additionally, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer are reporting that sources have told them there was an altercation backstage, and a security guard at the scrum ran toward the altercation. The moment was seemingly caught on camera and posted on Twitter as seen below:

Alvarez said: “Apparently there was an altercation after (Punk) left the press conference. He was obviously very mad, and we had multiple, multiple sources state that there was an altercation. I wasn’t there, I don’t know everything that happened, but many people said that there was an altercation with Punk and the Young Bucks. I don’t know who else was there, but it happened, and everybody knew about it, and a security guard did in fact go running out of the press conference.

“I would presume that there were people that did the press conference that knew this had happened, but Tony Khan did not know that it had happened because Tony Khan did not have his phone and nobody told him until after.”

Meltzer said: “There was a melee. Whatever that word means.”

I found the part of the security homie running out of the scrum. pic.twitter.com/8rxAeUilSj — Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) September 5, 2022

Read more AEW news: