Sasha Banks Says CBD Oil Helped Her Quit Drinking

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has revealed quit drinking with the help of CBD oil. During an interview with Cannabis and Tech Today Magazine with Kalisto, Banks mentioned her use of CBD oil.

“Being a professional wrestler, it’s so draining. It’s so, so hard. We’re never home. We’re always banged up and always hurt. And once I got introduced to CBD my life just fully, fully changed. I noticed that anxiety I would get, once I took CBD it all just dissipated. “I started to feel like myself again. I started [working] with Manny [Kalisto] and Abby, and the more that we learned and grew, we just wanted to create our own project.”

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is a hemp plant extract known as cannabidiol mixed with a base (carrier) oil like coconut oil or hemp seed oil. CBD oil comes from Cannabis indica and Cannabis sativa plants.

