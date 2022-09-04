WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Brings Back Attitude Era Spots, Drops Longstanding Match Rules

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2022

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio hosted by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, it was mentioned that WWE appears to change dropped one of Vince McMahon's secret rules, which was noticed during the Six-Woman Tag Match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

"You know the secret rule we talked about. That one time they had the DQ. The secret rule must be gone because IYO SKY, who was obviously not the legal person, did a moonsault on Bianca Belair right in front of the ref. And there were other spots like that. The secret rule is the illegal person is not allowed to attack the legal person. So, on this show, they did that and in this match, they did that flagrantly so evidently that secret rule is gone" said Meltzer.

Alvarez also noted the "one save rule" appears to have been dropped too with Meltzer added, "Another one is the spot, which was really popular 20 years ago when they put it in almost big Rock match and Kurt Angle match and everything. Where you would have the pin and then somebody from the outside would pull the referee from the ring. And then they turned that into a DQ because it was a completely preposterous spot...One, two, and then the ref is pulled out of the ring and [it not being] a DQ is ridiculous but they did that in the main event so evidently that spot is no longer a DQ. I hate that spot, even though it does get over and the pop is really big and all that. I could see why you would do it but to me, it's too flagrant when a referee is pulled out of the ring. It should be a DQ. [But] it's pro wrestling and you change the rules and make them up as they go. When Triple H was younger, he was part of that crew that did that spot all the time...that spot was back in the main event."

