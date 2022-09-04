WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Will Not Be Defending The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship For A While

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2022

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed what the future plans are for Roman Reigns following his victory at Saturday's WWE Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre.

Extreme Rules, which takes place in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, October 8 will be the next big WWE premium live event but the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will not be a part of the lineup.

"He's not on the [next] show. His next championship match is Saudi Arabia. I don't know who against but I know it's Saudi Arabia. He's not on the Philly show" said Meltzer.

It is believed Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross could likely headline Extreme Rules. WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Triple H Brings Back Attitude Era Spots, Drops Longstanding Match Rules

