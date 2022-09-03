RUMOR KILLER: Warner Bros. Discovery Did NOT Tell AEW To Tone Down Language

Despite previous reports from PWInsider and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears that AEW was not told to tone down their language by Warner Bros. Discovery.

This latest development comes from Fightful/Grapsody's Will Washington, who contacted a source within Warner Bros. Discovery and inquired on the claims, to which the source stated that AEW programming in its current form "makes no negative waves" and overall holds up their end of the deal quite well, particularly when it comes to ratings performance.

Both sides talked about how pleased they were with the House of the Dragon and Shark Week integrations during AEW's summer programming, noting how those are two of the most important properties in the Warner Bros. Discovery wheelhouse and there was a high level of trust in having AEW handle them.

The rumors that some other sites were reporting of AEW Dynamite getting reduced to one hour have no basis in anything, and Warner Bros. Discovery hadn't even heard the rumor--- although AEW executives had.