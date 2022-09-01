AEW Tells Wrestlers To Lighten Up On The Language, Ace Steel Fined For F-Bomb On Dynamite

A report from PWInsider has revealed that AEW is looking to reduce the amount of swearing on television.

About a month ago, it was claimed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that owns TBS and TNT – had asked AEW to ‘tone down’ the use of bad language on television. Nothing was mentioned regarding AEW’s use of blood on television, however.

The report states that AEW talents received an email in the run up to All Out discussing several points for the week, to prepare talent for the upcoming events in the coming weeks.

One of the points raised in the email was regarding AEW’s live television, requesting talents to be careful around their usage of bad language on Dynamite and Rampage as the company gears up for a big week of wrestling.

However during one of the most important segments from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, AEW Producer Ace Steel accidentally slipped and said the F word (I feel like a Kindergarten teacher writing it like that) while yelling at CM Punk to sign the open contract for All Out that Jon Moxley left in the ring.

According to the report, Steel returned backstage following the segment and immediately took responsibility for the error and agreed to a fine, which will be donated to a charity. AEW talents were informed of this, with the communication praising Steel’s response to his mistake, using it as an example of how to react and take responsibility for an error when they are made.