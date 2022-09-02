Thunder Rosa Explains Why She Cares So Much About Women's Wrestling

Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about her views on women's wrestling.

"I stand with women's pro wrestling, which I believe has been essential for me in the last seven years in my career and it is very pivotal and very important in my life and my career at this moment. I don't know what the future holds for me, but for the past seven years, I have dedicated myself to women's pro wrestling. I have sacrificed my body and health. I have sacrificed my health a lot, and I'm paying for it right now. I have sacrificed time with my family, my friends, and own my personal wealth to make sure that I've helped women that are not allowed or don't have the opportunity to live their dreams. It would be easy for me to have a match on Wednesday or Friday and come back home and chill and do selfies and take pictures with celebrities, but no, instead, when I come back from work, I come to work because I have a passion for this. I have a passion for Mission Pro Wrestling. For the last three years, we've raised money for different organizations. The most important part, we have given a space to women that otherwise didn't have a space and still do not have a space on the independent scene to showcase their dreams of becoming professional wrestlers and being the best they can be. I invested my family's money in giving others a shot to do what they love. I think it is only fair that women can do what they want to do with their lives. Believe me, I'm not the richest woman in the world, but if I had a dollar to invest in women's pro wrestling, I would do it over again. It's a dollar I don't have to invest in my family, my retirement, and my future. That's okay. That's what I choose to do because somebody has to do it.

I stand with women's pro wrestling. I believe in diversity. I believe in equal pay. I believe in equality. That's what I have fought for the last seven years. Not only for me, but for those who come after me. Those women who have called and texted me, that have said, 'Thunder, I don't have a space, there is no place for me. Nobody wants to give me a chance.' I said, 'Let me see what we can do.' We talked to our sponsors because we're not rich, we don't make money out of the small shows. They are charity shows. We have sponsors from all over the country who are just as invested as we are in women's pro wrestling and to make a difference in our community and pro wrestling. I think pro wrestling should lead the way in showing what equality looks like."