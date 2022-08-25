WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Thunder Rosa Has Left Social Media

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

Thunder Rosa is currently dealing with an injury that caused her to miss AEW All Out, and now it seems that she's gone from social media.

This came in an announcement from her representative, who posted on her behalf on Twitter:

“Thunder Rosa is off social media, we ask you to respect her privacy. For any business inquiries please contact me @TonyStAllen. if any tweets are not on the Thunder Rosa voice there will be signed accordingly my signature is TA
-TA”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #thunder rosa

