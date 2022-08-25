Thunder Rosa Has Left Social Media

Thunder Rosa is currently dealing with an injury that caused her to miss AEW All Out, and now it seems that she's gone from social media.
This came in an announcement from her representative, who posted on her behalf on Twitter:
“Thunder Rosa is off social media, we ask you to respect her privacy. For any business inquiries please contact me @TonyStAllen. if any tweets are not on the Thunder Rosa voice there will be signed accordingly my signature is TA
-TA”
⚡ Thunder Rosa Explains Why Sasha Banks & Naomi Walking Out Was A Statement That Worked For Them But Wouldn't Have Worked For Others
Thunder Rosa recently sat down with 1140 AM, where she spoke about Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of WWE toward the end of Vince McMahon' [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 18, 2022 06:43PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com