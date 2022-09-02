WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Henry Hopes MJF Will Return To AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 02, 2022

Mark Henry Hopes MJF Will Return To AEW

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Abe Kanan, where he spoke about the possibility of MJF coming back to AEW.

"That'd be great. He's an unbelievable talent. I pray that whatever problems can be fixed and that you can move forward and go and have a good business relationship, as well as a personal relationship. Believe me, I've worked with people I didn't like. I've worked with people that, if they were on fire, I would not throw pee on them to put them out, but when it came to doing business and it came to respecting the work, I came to work every day with that in my mind. That is what I hope in every situation, but especially this one. They iron out all the rough places and you have a well-manicured start, flat surface, and everybody doesn't look back, just look forward."

