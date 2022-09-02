Mark Henry Hopes MJF Will Return To AEW

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Abe Kanan, where he spoke about the possibility of MJF coming back to AEW.
"That'd be great. He's an unbelievable talent. I pray that whatever problems can be fixed and that you can move forward and go and have a good business relationship, as well as a personal relationship. Believe me, I've worked with people I didn't like. I've worked with people that, if they were on fire, I would not throw pee on them to put them out, but when it came to doing business and it came to respecting the work, I came to work every day with that in my mind. That is what I hope in every situation, but especially this one. They iron out all the rough places and you have a well-manicured start, flat surface, and everybody doesn't look back, just look forward."
⚡ Mark Henry Believes The Rock Will Be President Of The United States One Day
Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he revealed that he believes The Rock will one day be the [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 25, 2022 05:00PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com