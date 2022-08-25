WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Henry Believes The Rock Will Be President Of The United States One Day

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he revealed that he believes The Rock will one day be the president of the United States of America.

“I’m calling my shot right now. Dwayne Johnson will be President of the United States one day. I’ve never been involved in politics in my life. When he decides to become a politician, I will do everything I can to push what party… Democrat, Republican, Independent — I don’t care. Because I know he’s going to do the right thing.”

Source: 411mania.com
