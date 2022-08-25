Mark Henry Believes The Rock Will Be President Of The United States One Day

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he revealed that he believes The Rock will one day be the president of the United States of America.

“I’m calling my shot right now. Dwayne Johnson will be President of the United States one day. I’ve never been involved in politics in my life. When he decides to become a politician, I will do everything I can to push what party… Democrat, Republican, Independent — I don’t care. Because I know he’s going to do the right thing.”