Triple H Discusses Brock Lesnar Being Upset Over Vince McMahon Departing WWE

During an interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani WWE Head of Creative Triple H was interviewed ahead of the upcoming Clash at the Castle event.

One of the topics they discussed was Brock Lesnar being upset when he learned that Vince McMahon was retiring and departing WWE, and if there was any truth to the fact he walked out. Here is what Triple H said:

"There's some truth to it, yea. You have to understand Brock's relationship with Vince."

"Vince is the devil he knows. Brock is inherently not a trusting person, he doesn't like people. He's not a trusting person. I think in that moment when you just hear 'Vince is out.' and now what's gonna happen? I'm out of here."

On his relationship with Brock Lesnar:

"I have a great relationship with Brock. Have we had issues over the years? Yea, because at a certain point of time he was a talent, I was a talent. Talent all get along to some degree and there's also a very real rivalry between all of them."

He added, "He wants something, he calls Vince directly. When he has wanted to do a deal, he calls Vince directly. There was a period of time when he first came back when he was dealing with me directly - because he and Vince weren't getting along just from past stuff. Over time he rekindles his relationship with Vince and now everything goes through Vince. It's just a different time now and now that he's had a moment to digest it, he digested it a little bit and came back to the building, we did business that night. We had long conversations about where we would go next, he liked what he heard, liked how he had been dealt with so it's all good."

Read more WWE news: