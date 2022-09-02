Mick Foley Believes Talent Are Receiving Second Chances Under Triple H

During his latest "Foley Is Pod" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley who has been highly critical of WWE in recent years commented on his former boss Vince McMahon retiring and his belief that Triple H is giving talent who were released or let down a second chance:

“What I’m seeing is that the talent is getting a second chance. The cream is rising to the top. I think there is more of a sense that you're playing to win instead of playing not to lose which is really important. I think mistakes are accepted as an unavoidable byproduct of growth, and people are not under the same pressure to be perfect all the time which means you’re nowhere close to perfect any of the time. I would say the best compliment I can give the new Hunter regime is that I don't think WWE has that problem, and that was the biggest problem I saw in the last few years.”

“I love Vince McMahon. I can’t think of a time and place where I could have been better utilized. There’s so many reasons why my push could have been shortened, not as strong, or forgotten, and there is no way you and I are having this conversation without Vince, with a little help from Bruce and J.R. and The Undertaker. I don’t think you can ever underestimate the power of The Undertaker wanting to do business, and even some other guys on the way out like Kevin Nash saying, ‘The guy is money.’ Shawn Michaels liked me immediately. So I had some big proponents. Bret Hart liked working with me. So all the top guys I worked with enjoyed it.”