Name Rumored To Be Returning To WWE TV At Clash At The Castle 2022

Paul Heyman could be returning to WWE television this weekend.

A report from F4WOnline.com reveals Heyman is in Cardiff, Wales for the Clash At The Castle 2022 premium live event which will take place on Saturday.

Heyman has been off WWE television since being attacked by Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 premium live event in July. His only appearance for WWE since was a voice-over during the opening of the NXT Heatwave special on August 16.

If he does return to the screen, he will no doubt be accompanying Roman Reigns to the ring for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre.

