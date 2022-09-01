WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FIRST LOOK: WWE Clash At The Castle Stage Construction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2022

FIRST LOOK: WWE Clash At The Castle Stage Construction

This coming Saturday, WWE Clash At The Castle will take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. It will be the first UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. 

A video has leaked on Twitter Twitter via The Wrestling Outsiders which shows the stage construction of the entrance ramp is well underway.

