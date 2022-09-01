FIRST LOOK: WWE Clash At The Castle Stage Construction

This coming Saturday, WWE Clash At The Castle will take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. It will be the first UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992.
A video has leaked on Twitter Twitter via The Wrestling Outsiders which shows the stage construction of the entrance ramp is well underway.
You wanted #WWECastle updates and we have one in the form of a video!— The Wrestling Outsiders🤘 (@TWO_Sweeet) August 31, 2022
It looks like they are now starting to work on the ramp 👀 pic.twitter.com/xvtcSyrGaX
More Clash At The Castle stage/set coming to life. #wweclash pic.twitter.com/BNkQwzj3Gf— Smarks Unknown (@Smarks_Unknown) September 1, 2022
Cardiff is getting ready for @WWE Clash at the Castle 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼— Simon (@SimonTHFC9983) August 23, 2022
Roll on next week!!#WWEClash #WWECastle #WWEClashAtTheCastle pic.twitter.com/nOj7ah1fsh
What might end up being the most busy store in all of the UK this weekend#WWE #WWEClashAtTheCastle #WWECastle #WWEClash #ClashattheCastle #WWEUK #wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter pic.twitter.com/d4agUyd1k5— For the Love of Wrestling (@ftlowrestling) August 30, 2022
