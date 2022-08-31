Carmella Set For In-Ring Return Very Soon

Carmella has been out of in-ring action after suffering an injury at a WWE live event, but she is reportedly set to return to the ring very soon. She suffered an injury in early August at a North Charleston, South Carolina live event when she struck her head against Bianca Belair.
PWInsider reports that Carmella is expected to be back traveling on the road with the company next month.
