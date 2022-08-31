WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmella Set For In-Ring Return Very Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2022

Carmella has been out of in-ring action after suffering an injury at a WWE live event, but she is reportedly set to return to the ring very soon. She suffered an injury in early August at a North Charleston, South Carolina live event when she struck her head against Bianca Belair.

PWInsider reports that Carmella is expected to be back traveling on the road with the company next month.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #carmella

