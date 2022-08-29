WWE Has Discussed Braun Strowman Returning

Triple H taking control of WWE creative has led to various WWE Superstars who were released from the company returning, including the likes of Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano.

Fightful Select is now reporting that, among other names the company would like to see return, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been discussed. Strowman was released by WWE on June 2, 2021.

Fightful notes it does not know yet how negotiations have been, or if there are any specific pitches involving him.

