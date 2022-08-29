WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Has Discussed Braun Strowman Returning

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2022

WWE Has Discussed Braun Strowman Returning

Triple H taking control of WWE creative has led to various WWE Superstars who were released from the company returning, including the likes of Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano.

Fightful Select is now reporting that, among other names the company would like to see return, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been discussed. Strowman was released by WWE on June 2, 2021.

Fightful notes it does not know yet how negotiations have been, or if there are any specific pitches involving him.

Read more WWE news:

WWE Has Considered Something Major For Saturday's Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales and there has been significant discussion in having a major title change [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 29, 2022 02:54PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #braun strowman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78176/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer