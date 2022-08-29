WWE Has Considered Something Major For Saturday's Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales and there has been significant discussion in having a major title change take place in the United Kingdom this weekend.

The news was revealed by insider source WrestleVotes who reveals that the company is considering having Roman Reigns drop one or both titles at this event. Reigns is nearly at the two-year mark for holding onto the WWE Universal title and has held the WWE Championship since April's WrestleMania 38.

For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 29, 2022

Read more WWE news: