WWE Has Considered Something Major For Saturday's Clash at the Castle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2022

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales and there has been significant discussion in having a major title change take place in the United Kingdom this weekend.

The news was revealed by insider source WrestleVotes who reveals that the company is considering having Roman Reigns drop one or both titles at this event. Reigns is nearly at the two-year mark for holding onto the WWE Universal title and has held the WWE Championship since April's WrestleMania 38.

Tags: #wwe #clash at the castle

