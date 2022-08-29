News On Plans For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Fightful Select has revealed some production notes heading into tonight's WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, which will be the go-home show for Clash at the Castle. As previously noted, the current lineup includes:

- The current plan for Angle is to have him involved with Alpha Academy and the Street Profits tonight, where he will drink milk with the Profits.

- The Dexter Lumis story will continue, with ‘advanced security guards’ set to be involved. Lumis himself is expected to appear.

- There are plans for a lot of “pomp and circumstance” regarding the women’s tag team titles, as WWE wants to make them seem as important as possible.

- Several vehicles have been brought in to use on TV, something that’s been more common in recent weeks.

The announced lineup for tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network:

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

- Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

- Seth Rollins and Riddle confrontation

- Kurt Angle appears

- The Usos and Sami Zayn head to RAW

Read more WWE news: