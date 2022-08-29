WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Producers For Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2022

Producers For Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW on USA Network and SmackDown on FOX. They have also noted some production notes:

RAW:

- Jason Jordan produced the Seth Rollins & Riddle segment, as well as Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. The Miz & Ciampa. Ciampa is still his listed name on the internal roster. Rollins is listed as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

- TJ Wilson produced the Trish Stratus promo, as well as IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Asuka & Alexa Bliss.

- Jamie Noble produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor.

- Shawn Daivari produced Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable.

- Kenny Dykstra produced Aliyah vs. Bayley.

- Michael Hayes produced Edge vs. Damian Priest.

SmackDown:

- Kenny Dykstra produced Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin.

- Michael Hayes produced the Drew McIntyre promo and Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.

- TJ Wilson produced the Last Chance Four Way tag match, as well as Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville.

- Abyss produced the Gunther, Sheamus & friends segment. Ludwig Kaiser’s name is still misspelled as Ludvig internally.

- Jamie Noble produced the New Day and Viking Raiders segment. New Day’s return was not kept as a secret and was known Thursday night.

- WWE had JBL’s limo, with horns, brought in for the tapings. It’s unknown if it was used for anything. JBL was in Orlando filming content for Peacock.

- There are plans for an upcoming 8-man tag with Hit Row & the Street Profits vs. Maximum Male Models & Los Lotharios.

Main Event:

- Adam Pearce produced Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar & Shelton Benjamin. There was time cut from the match.

- Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke & Tamina vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop.

Source: Fightful
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78170/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer