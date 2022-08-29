Sasha Banks and Naomi's Return To WWE Reportedly Imminent

Sasha Banks and Naomi are set to make their return to WWE very soon as has been rumored.

The finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament tournament will take place on tonight’s episode of RAW with Dakota Kai & IYO SKY going up Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah. The company has been holding off on Banks and Naomi returning until this tournament concludes.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed Banks and Naomi are expected back soon and Bryan Alvarez noted that both stars are internally listed on the roster.

Meltzer: "Naomi and Sasha Banks should be back any week now"

Bryan Alvarez: "they are back being listed on the roster, so they should be back at any time."

