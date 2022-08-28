WWE Has Reportedly Been Contacting AEW Wrestlers, Trying To Lure Them Out Of Their Full Time Contracts

It is being reported by Fightful Select that a notable contracted AEW talent has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE.

The report states that talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know about the attempts to lure them away from the company.

The performer in question, who is remaining anonymous for obvious reasons, had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. The report also states that the talent told Tony Khan directly.

A direct quote from the Fightful report reads as follows:

"In digging more, we're told that the claim was that a member of WWE's talent relations department contacted the AEW talent. The source close to AEW had indicated to Fightful that they'd referred the call to their representation instead of speaking directly. We were able to confirm that claim with the actual performer, though they wish to remain anonymous as of now. It's worth noting that while we can verify the claim was made, we've learned nothing more about the alleged contact."

The report states that there was no mistake in these contact attempts, as this contracted talent was already under a full-time deal. There's nothing illegal about the tactic, and there's no oversight committee or player's association that prevents this. In the past, WWE has claimed they're very particular about not contract tampering, so this contradicts that claim.