Eric Bischoff On Paul Heyman's Business Tactics During ECW Days

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about Paul Heyman and how he feels about him.

"I remember having dinner with Paul. I don’t remember seeing the contract, although that may have happened. I do remember having dinner with Paul, but I don’t even remember talking about Raven. We probably did, but I don’t remember seeing the contract, and it wouldn’t have mattered. It was Paul Heyman for God’s sake. Does anybody think that Paul Heyman at that time was above signing somebody else’s or forging somebody’s name to a contract to prove a point? I don’t.



"I love Paul Heyman by the way. He’s one of my favorite people and we stay in touch, but he was about as sleazy as any sleazy wrestling promoter that I met at that time, meaning he would do what he had to do. Sleazy isn’t the right word. He would do whatever he had to do, and he would justify it in a way that he felt perfectly comfortable with whatever decision he made, or statement he made, because he could justify it in his mind."