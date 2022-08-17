WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Discusses Comparisons To Paul Heyman

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2022

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he has been told he is most similar to Paul Heyman as a promoter:

“The person I have people come up to me and say, as far as being a fan who was around pro wrestling and wrestlers for a long time and then jumped into the business, the person I think I get compared to most often of, ‘You remind me of this person,’ I think we’re really different people and I haven’t talked to him or gotten or see him in a really long time is Paul. Paul Heyman, not the other Paul (Levesque). I grew up on that ECW stuff. Our products are different, he’s a genius and I’m not trying to compare the mindset at all, but as far as trying to keep your finger on the pulse of fans, during a commercial break, even going out and talking to fans and trying to keep them excited during the show, it means a lot to me. I’ve gotten to learn a lot from a lot of people in the wrestling business without having that official apprenticeship. I love the business so much.”

