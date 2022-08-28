WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Says AEW's Production Is "Horrible"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 28, 2022

Road Dogg was recently a guest on Keepin' It 100 with Konnan, where he gave his opinion of AEW's production.

“The production of the show, not how you produce and execute the creative, but the production of the show is horrible. I have been very, very open to saying that. From a television point of view, and you can not like me for saying it, you can not like me for whatever you want to not like me for, but WWE is good TV. I think you could bring, I know I could bring, that good TV and execute it from a production and a camera standpoint to them. I just think they have too many people. I lose track of who all they are, They don’t focus on one. They tell the long term story, but the only reason they do that is because each guy’s only on TV every four weeks.”

— Guy Incognito Aug 28, 2022 09:13AM

 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #road dogg

