Booker T Wouldn't Be Surprised To See Billy Gunn & Gunn Clubb Show Up In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 28, 2022

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Road Dogg returning to WWE.

“I never knew what the situation was with Road Dogg when he did leave the company. I’ve been in the ring with Road Dogg, I’ve been around Road Dogg for a long time. He knows what he’s doing. He knows talent when he sees it. He’s a guy that has worked at the major league level, and I always say, in order to teach a lot of these young guys that craft, you had to have been there. A guy like Road Dogg, he has worldly experience, not just in the wrestling ring. I wondered why Road Dogg left WWE, but he’s back. I’m sure he and Hunter have a great relationship, and that’s probably one of the reasons he’s back. There again, the show is on the road. That’s the thing about the business. One guy out, one guy in. That’s the way the business rolls.”

On the possibility of Billy Gunn returning to WWE alongside Road Dogg:

“I could see Billy Gunn saying, ‘Hey, this has been a hell of a ride [with AEW],’, especially his boys [The Gunn Club]. But you know what, those guys are probably having a good time over in AEW right now. But I could imagine the Gunn Club would love a run in WWE in NXT or the main roster at some point. Would I be surprised? Not one bit if I saw Billy Gunn show up in WWE. That’s just the way the business works, and I’ve said that before as far as guys going over to AEW – just like me leaving WWE, going to TNA, and boom, three years later, I’m back.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #booker t #road dogg #billy gunn

