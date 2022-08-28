Booker T Wouldn't Be Surprised To See Billy Gunn & Gunn Clubb Show Up In WWE

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Road Dogg returning to WWE.

“I never knew what the situation was with Road Dogg when he did leave the company. I’ve been in the ring with Road Dogg, I’ve been around Road Dogg for a long time. He knows what he’s doing. He knows talent when he sees it. He’s a guy that has worked at the major league level, and I always say, in order to teach a lot of these young guys that craft, you had to have been there. A guy like Road Dogg, he has worldly experience, not just in the wrestling ring. I wondered why Road Dogg left WWE, but he’s back. I’m sure he and Hunter have a great relationship, and that’s probably one of the reasons he’s back. There again, the show is on the road. That’s the thing about the business. One guy out, one guy in. That’s the way the business rolls.”

