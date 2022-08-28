WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results - August 27, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2022

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results - August 27, 2022

Check out the results from Saturday Night's Main Event live event from the Massmutual Center in Springfield, MA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match- The Uso’s (c) retain over The Street Profits 

- Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander

- WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley (c) retains over AJ Styles and Theory 

- IYO Sky (WITHOUT Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage

- Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO

- Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to hit Gable with a Stunner

- WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet

- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Drew McIntyre defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch). The heels announced before the match that McIntyre will not be competing due to the injuries he sustained on SmackDown, but halfway through the match McIntyre showed up to hit Claymores Ridge Holland. 


