WWE To Reportedly Rebrand Axxess For WrestleMania 39 Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2022

The WWE Axxess fan experience will reportedly be rebranded next year, according to a report by PWInsider. The rebranding will take place during WrestleMania 39 week in Los Angeles.

Going forward, WrestleMania Axxess will be called WWE WrestleMania Fan Experience. Additionally, WWE is planning to hold the fan experience for fewer days in 2023. Traddiatonly, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic Axxess was held during WrestleMania week on Thursday evening, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and also Monday more recently.

For WrestleMania 39 Fan Experience will run from Friday through Sunday.

Read more WWE news:

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 27, 2022 08:35AM


Tags: #wwe #wresltemania #axxess

