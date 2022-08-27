WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Rumored To Be Making WWE Championship Belt Design Changes?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2022

Triple H Rumored To Be Making WWE Championship Belt Design Changes?

WWE will reportedly be making some design changes to their titles following the recent appointment of Triple H as head of creative. On Twitter, @BeltFanDan tweeted: "Rumor mill says Triple H making numerous belt design changes."

Dan is usually a good source for title belt news as he makes his own and also collects.

WWE is about to crown a new pair of Women's Tag Team Champions, whilst also putting focus back on the mid-card United States and Intercontinental titles.

No word yet on what belts will be getting a makeover.


Tags: #wwe #triple h

